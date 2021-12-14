Post Office issues warning ahead of Christmas

Post Office has issued a warning ahead of the Christmas rush.

Post Office has issued a warning today, December 14, telling Brits to post their cards and packages early ahead of the Christmas rush.

Figures from Post Office reveal that the busiest posting day for Brits is thought to be December 20, due to people sending their last-minute cards and presents. It also said that this could be the busiest day because it’s the last full working week before Christmas.

In 2019, post offices more than doubled their trading activity in the two weeks before Christmas and Post Office is now warning that this could also be the case this year.

According to research from Post Office, 25 per cent of Brits are worried that their gifts won’t arrive on time and 1 in 10 are also worried that they may have to explain to young children why Santa didn’t deliver their gifts.

Post Office is advising Brits who are planning on posting internationally or second class to do it now and get ahead of the festive rush.

Those sending via second class need to post their cards and packages by December 18 and the final posting date for those sending via first-class is December 21.

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed has a last posting date of December 23.

Laura Joseph, Post Office Customer Experience Director, said: “Where possible, avoid the lunchtime rush and make use of longer opening hours by popping in early or in the evening, perhaps after work.”

“Try to prepare what you can before you head into branch to save time.”

“Don’t wait until you’re in a busy branch to pack items, it’s much better to do it in the comfort of your own home.”

She said that if you are posting internationally, you should make a note of the last posting dates and fill out online customs forms in advance.

“Think about what you’re posting. If you’re uncertain, check the restricted items list to avoid disappointment.”

“Many people don’t realise that you can’t post gifts containing alcohol, nail polish, aftershave or perfume internationally so it’s a good idea to check in advance,” she added.

She also pointed out that parcels with bows on the outside will not be accepted and that tracking can be used for high-value goods.

Laura said: “We all know how exhausting the Christmas rush can be each year.”

“We all want to make sure our Christmas cards and presents arrive in time for the big day, especially when we can’t be together in person.”

“In our 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK, our Postmasters help their local communities to do exactly that, making sure Christmas is special wherever you are.”