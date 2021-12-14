New dance school for Mijas

A NEW dance school is having an opening day on the Mijas road in the new year on Sunday, January 9 at 11.30am.

Offering classes for all ages, the new school in Mijas is run by a team of ex-professionals hoping to guide, support and encourage students to achieve their best potential. Teachers are specialists in their genres who come with a lot of experience.

The school will follow world renowned and respected dance syllabi as well as offer accredited ballet exams. Instruction can be enjoyed by all age groups and offer a wide variety of dance classes and genres.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The school’s objectives are enjoyment, fitness, creativity and developing sound technique that will underpin all of the students´ dancing.

Owner Grace Melissa Dearden told the Euro Weekly News: “It is aimed at all ages from babies to pre-school and adults with silver swans´ ballet and ballet fit.”

Professional dancer Grace, who learned to dance at her mother´s dance school and is qualified with the Royal Academy of Dance, added that the classes are not only about fitness but also making friends and enjoy dancing.

For more information about the school or to register for En Pointe Academy of Dance´s open day at the Bikram Studio on the Mijas road, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.linktr.ee/gracemelissadance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.