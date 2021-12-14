Meghan Markle court ruling sparks new UK freedom of speech laws

Meghan Markle’s recent court ruling has sparked the introduction of new UK freedom of speech laws.

Meghan Markle’s recent court ruling, in which she won her privacy case against The Mail on Sunday, has sparked the introduction of new UK freedom of speech laws which are set to be revealed in the Commons this week

Today, December 14, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab will be unveiling a new Bill of Rights and says that the reforms will strengthen “typically British rights” and add a “healthy dose of common sense” to the interpretation of legislation and ruling.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Raab wrote in the Times that the bill will “strengthen” free speech, replacing “court-innovated” privacy law and that the UK Parliament is the “ultimate decision-maker” on legislation – not courts.

This comes as a result of the legal case between The Mail on Sunday and Meghan Markle.

The decision from The Court of Appeal was that Meghan had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” over a letter that was written to Thomas Markle, her estranged father, of which The Mail on Sunday published extracts.

Speaking at the time of Meghan’s ruling, the Justice Secretary said: “The drift towards continental-style privacy laws, innovated in the courtroom, not by elected lawmakers in the House of Commons, is something that we can and should correct.”