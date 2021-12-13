UK Gov cracks down on benefits fraudsters

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Image: Pixabay

UK Gov cracks down on benefits fraudsters. The government has announced it will spend over £500 million to catch benefits fraudsters.

The new crackdown aims to save taxpayers money and will utilise 2,000 trained specialists. The specialists will review claims including cross-checking bank details and following up on details provided by self-employed claimants.

According to the government the crackdown will build: “on the department’s highly skilled and agile counter-fraud team” which has “investigators in cyber security and serious and organised crime.”

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, commented: “Investing in measures to fight fraud protects honest taxpayers’ money and stops criminals funding their illicit activities off the back of our welfare system.

“We know the characteristics of a suspicious claim. This half a billion-pound cash injection is a clear message to fraudsters and criminal gangs: Anyone trying to con us will get caught out.”

Commenting on a recent sting operation the government said: “A recent case handled by the counter-fraud team supported a high value fraud bust with police in Stratford-upon-Avon.


“Operation Iggy was a sting on a woman who had made 14 Universal Credit claims using false identity documents for a total of £270,000. She was arrested, with the false documents found in her house, and sentenced to 30 months in prison, with DWP now recovering the money.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

