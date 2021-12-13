UK airlines slam ‘haphazard’ Covid travel rules. British Airways, Ryanair, Tui, easyJet and Jet2 have come together and slammed the Covid travel rules put in place by the UK government.

The government is trying to control the spread of the omicron variant. The airlines have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said: “As leaders of UK airlines, we are deeply concerned about the haphazard and disproportionate approach by government to travel restrictions following the emergence of the omicron variant.”

They went on to add: “We and our customers feel sincerely let down, having believed a more pragmatic, evidence-led approach to travel, in line with the rest of the world, had been achieved and agreed by all concerned just a few months ago.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Instead, the layering of additional travel restrictions, introduced at short notice without consultation or discernible strategy, have disrupted Christmas plans and (undermined) customer sentiment just before the crucial Christmas and New Year booking season – up to 30% of tickets are sold.”

The companies have called for: “all emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers” to be dropped “at the formal review on 20 December.” They also believe that economic support measures should be put in place to help the aviation and travel sectors.

The airlines also said: “We urgently request you meet with us, to understand the problems that we and our customers are now facing because of these measures, which the Transport Secretary himself admitted risked ‘killing off’ the travel industry. We urge you to act now to prevent this from happening.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.