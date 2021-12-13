Terra Málaga student research awards announced

The University of Malaga and the Diputación de Málaga have launched the ‘Terra Málaga’ research awards, a joint initiative to encourage and recognise doctoral theses on innovative and sustainable projects that affect social and economic development from the province.

The partners, in announcing the new awards, highlighted the importance of social responsibility to both organisations when offering solutions to problems and in promoting economic activity and employment in rural towns in the province. These awards seek to acknowledge those doctoral students who develop our understanding of the challenges we face and who develop innovative and workable solutions to those challenges.

Natacha Rivas, speaking on behalf of the partners challenged students “to see the province as a great opportunity for development and employment.”

To be included in the competition, theses must value the social and cultural heritage of Malaga as well as its economic potential. Preference will be given to work undertaken in areas with a population of less than 20,000.

