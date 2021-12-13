Santas bring smiles

AS promised, the Free Spirits Bikers descended last Sunday on Moraira’s American Bike Rental and Bar.

The Harley-Davidson enthusiasts group had exchanged their leathers for Santa Claus costumes and arrived laden with Christmas gifts and goodies for children in Salud y Comunidad care homes (formerly Emaus).

These will be added to the Christmas Bags that the Make a Smile Charity collects each year for the children, ensuring that they will not be left out when Santa Claus comes calling.

Lucy Grande, Make a Smile’s president, recently commented that she was asked by a very concerned young lady who had recently arrived at a Salud y Comunidad centre, “Now that I’m here, does Santa know where I am?”

As Lucy pointed out, the Free Spirits and all of Make a Smile’s supporters are making very sure that Santa will know exactly where to find her.

The red-robed gentleman will also have a good idea of what she and all the other children would like as they have written their Christmas wish-lists and Make a Smile is also asking for Amazon vouchers to purchase this year’s presents.

For more information about this Calpe-based charity or to donate a Christmas Bag or Amazon voucher, visit the Make a Smile Facebook page.