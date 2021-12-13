Meghan and Harry controversial podcast shelved by the BBC.

The BBC has decided to shelve a controversial podcast that was set to discuss contentious material surrounding Meghan and Harry. The decision was made after the Princes and the Press documentary received over 900 complaints. The podcast had been meant to accompany the TV series.

Viewers hit out at the BBC and said that the Princes and the Press documentary was “disrespectful to the Royal Family.” Since the complaints were received the podcast has been shelved for the time being.

Amol Rajan presented the documentary series for the BBC which shared allegations regarding the Royal family. The podcast was expected to include additional material that would be even more contentious. According to the Royal households, the documentary made “unfounded claims”.

The podcast’s release date is now unconfirmed.

