Lewis Hamilton radio message – ‘It’s been manipulated’

It has now emerged that during that dramatic and controversial last lap of yesterday’s (Sunday, December 12) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a message was conveyed via Lewis Hamilton’s radio connection to his Mercedes team HQ.

Hamilton had led the race until Nicholas Lafite‘s crash with five laps remaining. The race was placed under a Safety Car, and eventually restarted – after a number of questionable decisions by race director Michael Masi – with only one lap of racing left to complete.

Max Verstappen, on a fresh set of tyres, took his opportunity and his Red Bull sped past the Brit to take the chequered flag, to win his first F1 world title. After the Dutchman passed him, Hamilton allegedly said over the team radio, “This has been manipulated, man”.

Mercedes immediately lodged two appeals against the result that cost their man a record eighth world title. These appeals were subsequently rejected by race stewards, and Max Verstappen was crowned the new F1 world champion.

Arguments have been rife since the appeals were rejected, and it is believed that Mercedes has until 7pm this Thursday 16 to lodge another appeal. Many experts have voiced their opinion that Michael Masi’s decisions were in direct contravention of the FIA‘s own rules and standard protocols, as reported by bbc.com.

