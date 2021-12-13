Malaga’s marathon saw 9,000 athletes enjoy the better weather after a week of strong winds and colder weather. The highlight of the event was when Korir smashes the Malaga marathon record by two and a half minutes setting a time of 2:05:49.

The event, which is now firmly on the international calendar being rated a bronze event by World Athletics, is particularly attractive to African runners.

Korir, who has a personal best of 2:05:49 recorded in Paris, was followed by Eritrean Nguse Amlosom (2:08:23) and the Kenyan Solomon Kirwa (2:08:43).

Tseginesh Mekonnin, an Ethiopian rookie, surprised everyone by being the fastest female recording an impressive eight fastest in the overall standings. Her time of 2:24:50 was almost three minutes faster than the previous winner in 2019. Mekonnin was followed by his compatriot Selamawit Tsegaw (2:27:56). Second was another rookie, Yeneabeba Maru (2:25:02), and third, the Kenyan Caroline Cheptonui (2:26:32).

Fastest of the local runners was Antonio Jesús Aguilar (2h: 30: 33) of the Guadalhorce Álora Athletics Club, who also recorded the best national time finishing fifteenth. The second local was Nerja Dani Moreno (Cueva de Nerja), with 2h.34: 03 who followed the second national in Jordi Muela (2h.32: 38).

