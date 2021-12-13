Jail time for “hostess club” manager in Spain’s Almeria.

According to the Supreme Court, the manager had 10 women employed who had not been registered with the Social Security system in Spain. The supreme court has confirmed the two-year prison sentence of the manager.

The court agreed with the ruling handed down by the Provincial Court where the man was convicted of a crime against workers’ rights.

According to Europa Press, officers from the Central Unit of Illegal Immigration and Documentary Falsification Networks (Ucrif) of the National Police inspected the nightclub in conjunction with an official from the Labour Inspectorate in 2015. The hostess club was located on a road between Los Gallardos and Garrucha in Almeria.

According to the court the women: “carried out their work activity during the established working hours, receiving payment according to the drinks and the services provided to the client, always under the orders, directives and instructions” of the manager of the club.

The court concluded: “On the one hand, the existence of a number of people working under the company’s management without being registered with the Social Security is clearly demonstrated and, on the other hand, it is also proven that the accused was the only person in charge of the premises when the Labour Inspectorate appeared.”

