Brits rush to get booster jabs as Omicron cases rise dramatically

Image: Pixabay

Brits rush to get booster jabs as Omicron cases rise 50 per cent in only a day.

On Monday morning, December 13, the UK opened up booster shots to over 30s. Booster jabs have been recommended to help fight off the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Sadly, today Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first death in the UK from the variant.

According to the latest data, the best way to fight off omicron is to have three jabs. The number of cases is growing dramatically and on Monday England reported 1,534 cases. 15 cases were reported in Wales and a further 27 cases are said to be in Scotland.

Commenting on the omicron virus at a West London vaccination centre Boris Johnson said: “Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population.

“So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”


According to the government advisory group Sage, being triple jabbed gives up to 84 per cent protection from dying from the omicron variant.

