Scotland battles “potential tsunami” of Omicron cases ahead of Christmas.

The government in Scotland is battling to keep the number of cases of the omicron variant at bay in the run-up to Christmas. People have been encouraged to delay Christmas parties.

According to the government, a new paper shows that the omicron variant has increased transmissibility. The government report shows that: “Omicron cases will double every two to three days and are likely to account for more than half the cases within Scotland by next week.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The report also highlights: “that a rapid rise in Omicron infections could put significant additional pressure on hospitals and other health and care services, close to the point in the winter when they are already likely to be at peak pressure.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon commented: “As the evidence paper makes clear, we are facing a renewed and very severe challenge in the shape of the Omicron variant.

“The much greater and faster transmissibility of this new variant means we may be facing a potential tsunami of infections.

“We must do all we can to break transmission chains, which is why we are acting now by changing isolation requirements and giving advice on work Christmas parties.

“I know that more restrictions could cause significant health, social and economic harms, especially after almost two years of this pandemic. But abiding by the new measures gives us the best chance of minimising further restrictions.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.