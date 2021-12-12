Princess Diana’s legacy at risk

Princess Diana’s legacy is at risk. Prince Harry has been left heartbroken as Diana’s beloved cause has been put at risk.

Princess Diana had championed the international campaign against landmines. This worthwhile cause has been put at risk as the British government has dropped its funding considerably. The funding is set to drop by 80 per cent, which will severely affect the programme.

According to humanitarian organisations this drop in funding is a: “catastrophic collapse in support”.

Support from the UK has been used to help disarm mines in countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Myanmar and South Sudan. This support has helped numerous people throughout the years and protected them from the danger of landmines.

Two years ago Prince Harry visited Angola and followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps. He previously commented on the UK’s role in clearing landmines. The UK had supported landmines being cleared: “through funding and the expertise brought by UK specialist organisations such as the HALO Trust and Mines Advisory Group”, according to Harry.

If Princess Diana were still alive Harry believes that she would still be fighting for this cause.

CEO of Mine’s Advisory Group (MAG) Darren Cormack, commented on the cuts in funding. He stated: “It’s not right that children face being burned on the way to school. That shouldn’t be the kind of deadly equation that people have to calculate.”

He went on to add: “We want to make places where people don’t feel like they have to flee abroad and I think our work contributes to that which can be a concern of the public.”

