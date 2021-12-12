Kanye West publicly begs Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him

Kanye West has publicly begged Kim Kardashian to “run right back” to him at a concert where she was in the audience.

During a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert held this weekend that was attended by thousands of people, Kanye West, who is now legally known as just Ye, made a small change to the song Runaway. He rapped “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly”.

The entire arena noticed how 44-year-old Kanye is struggling with the separation and does not want to see how much Kim Kardashian, 41, is enjoying herself with the famous Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is 13 years younger than she is.

Kim and Pete are reported to have begun their relationship on October 29, after she filed for divorce from Kanye last February after six years of marriage.

Videos of the moment were quickly sent from phone to phone and the American press did not take long to do the same.

It is not clear whether it was because of Kanye’s comment or not, but the day after the concert, Kim Kardashian accelerated the process towards official singledom and getting rid of the last name West, which she had adopted and was also given to her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

This is not the first time that Kanye has made such a declaration of love. At a charity event held on Thanksgiving, Kanye preached that it was a “time to reconcile with loved ones” and that it was “all about restoring the family”.

“This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and kids. That’s right, I said my wife and my children. I want everyone to pray for my family,” added Kanye.

