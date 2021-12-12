Gemma Collins reveals she fears being targeted by gangs so she never wears her expensive jewellery outside.

Fellow The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex was robbed at knifepoint in 2012. Thieves made away with his £10,000 Rolex. Gemma fears that she will meet the same fate if she wears her expensive jewellery outside.

Gemma’s gorgeous ring from boyfriend Rami is worth £16,000. Due to her fears, it barely sees the light of day and is kept in a safe.

Speaking to The Sun Gemma said: “I know we will end up together but at the moment a wedding isn’t our priority. He paid for a ring years ago, but I only wear it if I’m with Rav or my security guard, Sid.”

Gemma went on to add: “I don’t wear any jewellery out. I don’t keep any at my home, it’s all locked in a safe. I’m savvy enough to know that there are gangs that follow you around in London. You’ve got to be on the ball and vigilant. It happened to poor Joey, it’s very scary.”

Joey spoke about his knifepoint attack previously on ITV’s Daybreak. He commented: “Obviously it’s an everyday occurrence for me to get asked for a picture when I’m walking down the street, and I got asked for a picture. I said, ‘Yeah, that’s cool,’ and then as I turned around they sort of just jumped me.

“It’s like a normal thing for me to asked for a picture, so I thought nothing of it. It was just two normal men walking down a road, like 35-year-olds.”

He added: “As I got up I was sort of self defending myself, and then they got the watch – they had a knife.”

