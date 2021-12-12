The government has announced that as from Tuesday, anyone that has been doubled jabbed and comes into contact with a Covid-19 case, should daily lateral flow test for the next seven days. The extreme measure it is hoped will help to stem the spread of the virus.

In the same announcement the Government said that unvaccinated adults must continue to self-isolate for 10 days if they are a contact of someone with COVID, as should anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms.

As has been the case up until now, those that come into contact with someone who has the virus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace or via the NHS Covid-19 app.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are taking this proportionate and more practical measure to limit the impact on people’s day to day lives while helping to reduce the spread of Omicron.

“Vaccines remain our best defence and I urge anyone yet to get a first and second jab to come forward and those eligible for a booster to get boosted as soon as possible.”

The move is a result of the significant rise in Omicron cases with the variant expected to be the dominant strain in the UK within days.

The announcement that daily lateral flow test and self-isolation from Tuesday follows debate around the need for further restrictions as proposed by Michael Gove and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

