Roads near Kensington Palace cordoned off after 'three loud bangs' reported.

It is being reported that all roads in the vicinity of Kensington Palace in London have been cordoned off by the police. Witnesses in the area have reported hearing the sound of ‘three loud bangs’ this afternoon, Saturday, December 11.

The junction of Palace Gate and Kensington Road was apparently swarming with police, and blue lights were seen flashing everywhere, with a huge presence of police and vehicles. Just after 3.30pm, one person heard the ‘three loud bangs’.

A police helicopter has also been observed circling overhead. The Palace, of course, is the home of Prince William and his family, and the reported location is just one street away from the Duke and Duchess

“Officers are responding to an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate”, tweeted Kensington and Chelsea Police. Adding, “There is no risk to the public, but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available. Thank you.

