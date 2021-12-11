New Zealand man gets ten COVID vaccines in one day

A New Zealand man is being investigated for getting ten COVID vaccines in one day.

The New Zealand health authorities have opened an investigation after a man got vaccinated against COVID-19 up to ten times in one day, according to local media.

The New Zealand Minister of Health, Astrid Koornneef, stated that they were “taking the matter very seriously”, although the place of the incident has not been made public. The man, who reportedly went to various different vaccination centres using different names, would have been paid for each jab he received.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, whānau [extended family] and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now and in the future,” said the Minister.

Those who allowed the man to get the vaccine using their names may have a higher risk of spreading the virus in the community as they remain unvaccinated.

Nikki Turner, professor at Auckland University and medical director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre, said that they had no evidence of the possible side effects of receiving such a large quantity of the vaccine. Without clinical data that proves it is safe, it is “definitely not recommended”.

Koornneef also warned that “if anyone knows someone who has been vaccinated with more than the recommended number of doses, they need to seek medical assistance.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.