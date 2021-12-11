Balearic islands government launches its 17th ‘Consumopolis’ school contest

This Friday, December 10, the Government of the Balearic Islands presented the 17th edition of ¡ts annual ‘Consumopolis’ contest. The objective of this event is to offer the educational community of the islands a tool that contributes to the comprehensive development of consumers. It also aids in promoting circular and responsible consumption.

As explained in a press release by Balearic Executive, the educational centres of the Balearic Islands will have until March 7, 2022, to register for the contest. Making the presentation were Patricia Gomez, the Minister for Health and Consumer Affairs, and Marti March, the Minister for Education and Professional Training.

Representatives of the three previous winning teams were in attendance. These included Xisca Amer, on behalf of the CEIP Punta de n’Amer de sa Coma, with Maria Pol from the IES Maria Angels Cardona de Ciutdadella, and Oriol Baradad, from the IES of Inca. All three explained what it meant to their students to participate previously in ‘Consumopolis’.

Felix Alonso, the General Director of Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare, said, “We are very proud of the participation in the previous edition of ‘Consumopolis’, where a record of participation has been broken, with 265 teams and 1,325 students. We thank the educational community for believing in this school contest”.

This 17th edition of the contest is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare, under the motto of, ‘Like circular and responsible consumption’.

“This is a contest that has the ability to help students think for themselves, and change things with small actions”, explained the Minister of Health and Consumption.

The contest is aimed specifically at students in the 5th and 6th grade of primary school, 1st and 2nd grade of secondary school, and 3rd and 4th grade of ESO and basic vocational training. Each team is made up of five participants from the same school level, and a teacher, who acts as the responsible coordinator.

Teachers can register teams on the ‘Consumopolis’ web portal, which is also a tool to keep up to date on responsible consumption, and offers more than 60 updated pedagogical files.

The first part of the contest consists of a tour of the virtual city of ‘Consumopolis’, which the five members of the team must complete by solving ten educational and recreational tests.

In the second part, the members must carry out a joint task, consisting of an interactive poster – totally created by the students – on the circular economy in the school, family, and social environment.

As pointed out by the government, “The objective of the interactive poster will be to convince their school, family and social environment of the need to contribute to consumption and the circular economy, making known good practices in this matter”.

The regional recognitions for the participants who complete the activity of the three levels established by the contest will consist of a tablet and a recognition diploma for the five winning contestants and the coordinating teacher, with a maximum of one tablet per teacher. The rest of the contestants and teachers will get an ecological bag with various gifts.

Centres registering a minimum of six groups, of which at least 50 per cent complete the whole contest, will receive 17 chromebooks. The national contest prizes for the three levels of participation will consist of a laptop, or tablet, for each of the five winning contestants, and their coordinating teacher, plus an official winner’s diploma.

Also, the educational centres of the winning teams will receive a cash prize of €2,000, along with a diploma, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.