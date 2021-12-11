Authorities in Mexico have reported that at least 54 people die as trailer overturns in the south of the country. Scores more have apparently been injured.

The truck is said to have been carrying migrants from Central America in a trailer of the type used by manufacturers to deliver food and other goods. More than 150 people are believed to have been in the trailer when it overturned, strewing victims across the road.

A nearby resident Sabina Lopez told the AFP news agency that she ran to the scene of the crash where she saw dozens of people screaming in pain, some trapped in the wreckage and others unconscious.

Other residents who rushed to the scene say they saw children as young as five amongst the wreckage, and many with injuries – cuts, wounds, broken limbs etc.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene to help the injured as did locals who live in the area, many of whom offered their mobile phones to the injured to enable them to call relatives.

The driver of the truck and his companion are believed to have fled the scene despite being injured.

According to Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandón it is one of the worst accidents of its kind in Mexico with 49 people confirmed dead at the scene and a further five died in hospital. 105 people, 83 men and 22 women were injured in the crash.

The area has since been cleaned up and the wreckage cleared with little evidence remaining of the tragedy that took place. Residents are still finding some items that belonged to those in the truck and others have placed flowers and shrines along the road, but there is little evidence of any investigation into the crash.

The news that At least 54 people die as trailer overturns is unlikely to deter either the migrants, desperate for a new life, or the people smugglers involved.

