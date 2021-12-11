Antequera driver on cocaine rams Guardia Civil patrol cars FOUR times



A Guardia Civil patrol in Antequera, on the evening of Friday, December 10, had to deal with a cocaine-fuelled driver who was clearly intent on not being stopped by the police. The driver had initially travelled down the wrong side of the A45, and crashed into a police vehicle on a roundabout. He quickly fled the scene and subsequently incident triggered a chase over many kilometres.

Roadblocks were put in place at various points of the road to try and intercept the fleeing vehicle. The driver eventually left the A45 at the turning for Salesianos and Cartaojal. At this point, the Guardia Civil tried again to block the driver, but he simply rammed the patrol cars and kept going.

Another attempt was made to close the driver down near the Fire Station, but he rammed into a police vehicle for the third time. Continuing on the A92, he turned for the municipality of Mollina, with several police vehicles in tow. After temporarily losing their man, he appeared again, and crashed into the cop cars for the fourth time.

Entering a cul-de-sac was the escapee’s downfall, and he was finally apprehended. Once the pertinent tests had been carried out, he reportedly tested positive in a breathalyser. His result was 1.16, when the allowed rate is 0.25 in air, and 0.5 in blood. He also tested positive for cocaine. The driver’s licence was immediately withdrawn.

Two officers were slightly injured as a result of the impacts with the detainee’s car, as reported by malagahoy.es.

