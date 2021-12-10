Woman chases leopard for two kilometres to pry small son from its jaws

A woman in India was able to chase a leopard for two kilometres and pry her small son from its jaws after the animal had taken him from their village.

The woman, locally known as Kiran Baiga, chased and shouted at the animal in order to get her son back. The incident took place in the Sanjay-Dubri National Park and Tiger Reserve, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, reported the manager of the park, Y P Singh.

According to Singh, the family lives in the village of Badi Jhiriya, a buffer zone that lays within the boundaries of the park but is not fenced off. The manager explained that “the lady was sitting in her cabin with her children when the leopard arrived. It took the boy and it started to run away. The lady chased after it, shouting, and more people appeared, causing the leopard to let go and escape.”

Singh also reported that although the child had sustained some injuries from the animal’s teeth, they were not serious. He was taken to hospital and is now completely fine.

In addition to tigers, the park has other animals, including up to 32 species of mammals, one of which is leopards. “The area is monitored by forest rangers, but it is not possible to track every movement of every wild animal. It is only possible to track the animals with a collar, otherwise, they move freely,” explained Singh.

