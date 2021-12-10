Vaccination for non-residents

ALFAZ is simplifying Covid vaccination for foreign residents.

The town hall’s Health and Other Nationalities departments recently issued information aimed directly at non-Spanish residents who have not yet been vaccinated but are registered on the municipal Padron.

They should first apply for a SIP health card at either of the health centres in Alfaz or Albir between 12 noon and 2pm.

In order to obtain the health card, they should bring a copy of their Padron certificate and are advised to arrive with an interpreter if they are unable to communicate clearly in Spanish or Valenciano.

Once they have received the SIP card, they should wait for a month before returning to their health centre to request an appointment for their vaccination.

Jabs will be administered in line with established procedures based on the applicants’ age group and health condition, not according to the order in which the vaccination request was made.