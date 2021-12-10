SPOILER ALERT: And Just Like That... The Sex and the City girls are back with surprises

The highly anticipated spinoff of the iconic Sex and the City has been debuted on HBO Max streaming services and fans are excited!

The highly anticipated spinoff of the iconic Sex and the City – which ran from 1998 to 2004 – has been debuted on HBO Max streaming services with its first two episodes, and fans are excited!

‘And Just Like That…’ continues on from where cast members left off in the 2010 movie ‘Sex and the City 2,’ and follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her girlfriends as they live it up in New York City.

There are some highlights and some surprises in the spinoff that have been revealed in the first episode. If you don’t want any spoilers, read no further…

Shockingly (unless you have read any media coverage during the filming of the new series) sex-obsessed Samantha is “no longer with us.”

The first time we see Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), the group is waiting to be seated at a restaurant. However, missing from the original foursome is Samantha (Kim Cattrall.)

Even though fans have known Cattrall wouldn’t be involved in the reboot, allegedly due to her feud with Parker, it wasn’t clear what the reasoning in the series would be.

When the girls are asked where Samantha is, Charlotte says: “Oh, um, she’s no longer with us.”

Miranda quickly clarifies: “No, no, no, no, she didn’t die.”

“She’s in London,” Carrie says, with Charlotte adding how Samantha moved to the UK for work.

Miranda later say: “you know, it is kind of like she’s dead, Samantha. We never even talk about her.”

“Well, what is there to say?” Carrie says, “I told her that because of you know, what the book business is now, it just doesn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said fine and then fired me as a friend…she stopped returning my calls.” Ouch!!

Fittingly, Carrie has moved with technology and is an influencer now (sort of)

Carrie talks about Instagram, saying: “When I first started doing it, it was really just for me, you know, just for fun, posting strangers who have interesting style, but now… that I’m on that podcast, it’s kind of growing into a thing.”

“Wow, Instagram, podcast,” Miranda says in response. “I guess you’re passing as younger, too.”

So far, there’s been no sex (Isn’t this SEX and the City?!)

For a show that was saturated in sex and originally based on four single woman in New York City and their relationships and flings, the reboot is surprisingly tame.

The only person who seems to be having sex is Miranda’s horny teenage son, Brady.

When Brady is seen passionately making out with his girlfriend, Miranda says to Steve: “Tell your son to stop. They’re making out.”

“It’s your turn, I can’t always be the bad guy.”

There’s a Big death

This is the most surprising aspect of the reboot – Big dies at the end of the first episode.

Mr Big is seen getting off his Peloton exercise bike and heading into the shower, sending a text to Carrie. He then falls to the floor, appearing to suffer a heart attack.

Carrie returns home to find his body propped up against the shower wall.

As she cradles his lifeless body in her arms and the episode ends with Carrie’s iconic voiceover: “And just like that… Big died.”