Permanent memorial to be created for murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

A permanent memorial is being planned in memory of murdered 6yo Arthur Labinjo-Hughes near where he lived in Solihull. Local community groups are organising six trees to be planted in the centre of a green to remember the life of the young boy who was murdered by his stepmother after months of abuse.

There is also an event planned for Saturday 11 December for people to come together to “keep Arthur’s memory alive”. The football team Arthur supported, Birmingham City, will also lay two memorial bricks at its St Andrews Stadium, following football crowds across the country giving a minutes applause during games last weekend.

Arthur’s death shocked the country and restarted a national conversation about how to better protect children from abuse. A court heard how he was routinely beaten, made to stand for hours on end facing a wall and force-fed meals poisoned with salt.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He died after suffering an ‘unsurvivable’ brain injury after being assaulted by Emma Tustin, 32. She was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 29 years last Friday while The father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, Thomas Hughes, was jailed for 21 years for his son’s manslaughter.

Solihull Council confirmed plans for the memorial after being approached by local residents.

A statement said: ‘Following a request from a Shirley residents group regarding the creation of a permanent memorial area to remember Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, we are facilitating the installation of a circle of six four-foot trees, to be located in the centre of the green.’

One of the organisers of the event planned for Saturday, Sam Chapman, told Birmingham Live: ‘It’s to make a point that this can never happen again.

‘A child can never get overlooked again. It shouldn’t have been allowed to happen and the fact that it has is what has shocked the community.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.