Pamplona’s Arga river suffers highest floods in twenty years

The city of Pamplona, ​​in the autonomous community of Navarra, has this morning, Friday, December 10, been moved into alert level 1 of the Plan against floods. At around 5.08am, the Arga river registered an incredible flow of 508m3 per second, its highest flood level in the last twenty years.

According to data from the City Council, this is the highest flow in the river since records began back in 2000. Making a comparison, a council official pointed out that during the floods of 2013, in the municipality of Burlada, the river measured 492m3 per second.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Affected neighbourhoods have been on alert since yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9. The authorities have instructed residents to remove all vehicles in the vicinities of the Corralillos Swimming Club, Errotazar and one of the Trinitarios parking areas. No damage has been reported to any vehicle.

Enrique Maya, the mayor, visited the affected areas near the river this morning, accompanied by Javier Goya, the Municipal Police Chief. Also present were the councillor and the director of the Citizen Security Area, Javier Labairu and Patxi Fernandez, respectively, who warned people to stay away from the flooded regions adjacent to the swollen river.

Many streets of the capital are closed to traffic, as well as areas of the city’s Landaben industrial estate, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Cars washed away as record floods hit Pamplona, Navarre, Spain 🇪🇸 Dec. 10 pic.twitter.com/jLGddbG9tx — #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) December 10, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.