Nicola Sturgeon calls on ‘corrupt’ Boris Johnson to resign

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has branded Boris Johnson corrupt and called on him to resign amid the fresh wave of scandals engulfing Downing Street. In doing so she becomes the most high-profile politician so far to tell Boris Johnson to resign.

It comes after the SNP’s leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, urged Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street and follows the Scottish Conservative leader also tearing into the Tory PM. Ms Sturgeon was replying to a question posed to her from a Scottish Greens MP other whether she believes the PM should resign when she answered: “Yes I do”.

After hearing whispers of disapproval from Conservative MSPs, she added: ‘While Gillian Mackay was asking her question there, I had members of the Tory group shouting at me from a sedentary position that these issues had nothing to do with us here in the Scottish Parliament. Well, I beg to differ. I think the principles and the values of openness and integrity and transparency matter to all for those of us who care about democracy in this country. I don’t think it is simply a corrupt incumbent of No 10 that has to go. I think it’s time for Scotland to get rid of the whole broken, corrupt Westminster system that is holding us all back.”

This comes amid allegations of numerous parties being held at No 10 Downing Street as the rest of England was entering strict tiered lockdowns. Videos have surfaced of aides joking about the gatherings and on Thursday 9 December it was revealed that one of Mr Johnson’s press deputies was present at party, giving gifts.

Polls suggest half of the public – including a third of Conservative voters – want Mr Johnson to resign, but he has dismissed the calls and insisted he is ‘getting on with the job’.

