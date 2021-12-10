News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

EU bounty FINESTRAT is one of 11 Valencian Community municipalities that will receive cash from the EU’s Next Generation fund. Local mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca revealed that the town hall will use the €3 million grant to improve accessibility and sustainability, with plans including a lift up to the Castell.

Bridge doubts REGIONAL rail operator FGV awarded a €347,735 contract to specialists who will inspect the viaducts over the Mascarat ravine and the River Algar in Altea to decide whether to rehabilitate or replace them. Built in 1915 and 1913, neither can take the weight of the new electro-diesel trains.

Cyber-safe BENIDORM town hall will spend €262.081 financed by the Territorial Policies Ministry on protecting municipal computers and other devices from cyberattack. This involves providing all systems with different types of software that guarantees the safety of all infrastructure, communications and digital services and can respond to cyberthreats.

Popular race THE Marina de Denia will be revealing details of the ninth edition of the Carrera Roscon de Reye, which it organises each year, at 12.30pm on December 20. The five-kilometre route through the port and promenade, will, as always, be on the flat and suitable for all ages.

Tit for tat THE Ciudadanos party in Campello will vote for the town hall’s 2022 Budget on condition that it builds a new park to the north of the municipality. This could be financed with a €1.2 million allocation paid by Consorcio Mare for use of the Les Canyades landfill site.