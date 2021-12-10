NEW Covid variant discovered by experts in France

Experts from the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille have posted in their official Twitter account, the news that they have detected another new Covid variant. This latest strain was apparently found in coronavirus patients from Forcalquier, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region of France.

It has been registered on the GISAID network (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data), under the name of B.1.640.2. In accordance with previous strains, this one has been dubbed ‘IHU’, the next available letter in the Greek alphabet.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There is not a lot of information being released about this variant yet, so no alarm bells have started ringing, as nobody knows whether this strain will be as virulent as the first ones.

Omicron, according to the scientific latest studies, is said to not be as dangerous as Delta or Alpha were, although it is thought to be more transmissible. Vaccine companies are racing against time to develop doses to counteract the new variants, as reported by express.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.