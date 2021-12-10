Michael Nesmith from The Monkees dies aged 78

Michael Nesmith, the iconic lead singer with 1960s hit band, The Monkees, has passed away today, Friday, December 10, aged 78. He was reportedly surrounded by his family when he died.

It is believed the singer-songwriter died of natural causes, not long after finishing a recent tour with the legendary band, including former bandmate, Micky Dolenz.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“With infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully of natural causes”, said a statement from his family.

Famous for always wearing his trademark bobble hat, he played his iconic custom-built Gretch guitar on the majority of the band’s hit records. Who hasn’t sung ‘Daydream Believer’ on karaoke? Another huge hit for The Monkees was ‘I’m A Believer’, penned by Neil Diamond.

The Monkees rose to fame in the mid-60s after being formed for a television show. Basically, they were a ‘manufactured’ band, something which never sat too well with Mike. During these television shows the four members would get up to all sorts of antics, always featuring them playing a song in each episode, between 1966 and 1968.

This led to the record company releasing their songs on vinyl, and they became a huge success all over the world, selling millions of records. Mike had a solo career after leaving the band, writing his own hit songs like ‘Rio’ in 1977.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.