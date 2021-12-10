First cases of Omicron confirmed in Andalucia

The first cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Andalucia. This Thursday, December 9, Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health revealed that there are two cases in the province of Cadiz, and another one in Almeria province. He said that there are also four other suspected cases, but they have not been identified or confirmed yet.

All three patients reportedly have mild symptoms and have gone into isolation. None have needed to be admitted into a hospital.

Two of the infected had apparently been on flights to South Africa, while the third was infected locally. In their case, it seems they contracted the virus while travelling in Andalucia during the recent holiday bridge.

The minister explained that this Omicron variant, for now, appears to be less virulent than previous strains of the virus, although it appears to be more transmittable.

The Junta de Andalucia’s health minister thanked all the Andalucian laboratory workers for their continued participation in dealing with, and sequencing, the virus. Aguirre revealed that the four people suspected of being infected are currently under observation in Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio hospital, and the San Cecilio Hospital in Granada, as reported by surinenglish.com.

