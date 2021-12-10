€50 Christmas Boxes!

ALL Benidorm residents who are over 18 and registered on the municipal Padron are eligible for €50 in shopping vouchers.

Toni Perez, Benidorm’s mayor explained that BenidormTeDaMas (Benidorm Gives You More) was the result of talking and listening to local businesses.

“The scheme will contribute towards revitalising the town, while creating economic activity and employment,” Perez said, adding that the town hall has invested €3.094 million in the initiative, which should have an estimated repercussion of at least €6.2 million.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All over 18s whose names appear on the Padron will be able to download five €10 vouchers to be spent before December 31.

Each voucher can be used as a discount on an outlay of €20 or more in participating shops or businesses. To obtain the full €50 discount, it would be necessary to spend €100, the mayor said.

Speaking just before the weekend, Perez explained that the vouchers will be accessed via an app and a specific web page provided by the town hall, together with a list of participating businesses.

“We shall be providing more information via the town hall’s official channels and the media with details of the starting date as well as the app for downloading the vouchers, which will be available in Play Store and Apple Store,” the mayor announced.