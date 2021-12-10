A handmade Christmas tree

HUECIJA (population 486) inaugurated a Christmas tree with a difference on December 8 in the town’s Plaza del Covento.

The tree was created from hundreds of overlapping crocheted diamond-shaped motifs that were made by 28 local women, topped with a star and adorned with the traditional Christmas lights.

The lighting-up ceremony was preceded with a traditional chocolatada of hot drinking chocolate and a gift for each of the women, after which adults and children alike followed a route of QR codes, stopping to sing carols in different parts of the town.