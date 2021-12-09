Youngsters find dog stabbed to death in a park bin. An investigation into the shocking incident has been launched.

Youngsters found the female Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog dumped in a bin on Sunday, December 5 after she had been stabbed to death. They discovered the dog in Cheetham Park in Cheetham Hill and it is possible that she may have had puppies recently.

According to the RSPCA she was discovered wrapped in bloodied towels. Before being dumped in the bin the dog had been placed in a big bag.

Inspector Deb Beats from the RSPCA commented: “It appears the poor dog has been stabbed multiple times and – due to the blood loss on the towels she was wrapped in – it is strongly suspected she bled to death.

“The injuries were all down one side so it would also appear the dog did not fight off the attack.

“I am keen to find the person responsible and would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the weekend when the poor dog was found.

“She is mainly black in colour but has distinctive white marks on her chest and all her toes which I hope will help identify who she belonged to prior to this horrific attack.

“She was also wearing a rope collar and lead and it appears she may have had puppies due to her enlarged teats.

“I am hoping someone will be able to piece this information together to help identify the dog and hopefully find the person responsible for this horrific crime.”

She went on to add: “This is just one of the thousands of calls we expect to receive this festive season.

“The RSPCA received 51,000 calls last December, that’s one call every minute. As we were in lockdown last year, we expect these figures to rise this Christmas.

“We’re asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help bring animals to safety this festive season.”

