DEBATE – Who is the best “super-sub” in football history?

Following Divock Origi’s recent super-sub antics for Liverpool, Euro Weekly News takes a look at five of the greats to make an impact from the substitutes bench.

Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp hailed super-sub Divock Origi “one of the best finishers” he had ever seen after the Belgium registered another last gasp winner against Wolves on Saturday, December 4.

Among the 26-year-old’s dramatic late goal-scoring highlights, Origi scored a brace in the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona which took the Merseyside club through to the final. In the final, the super-sub struck again, scoring the second goal against Tottenham Hotspur as the Reds lifted the cup.

To cement his legacy among Liverpool supporters, Origi has also scored a last-gasp winner against Merseyside rivals Everton.

David Fairclough

David Fairclough started just 92 games in an eight-year Liverpool career yet his standing as one of the most famous goalscorers in the club’s illustrious history is without question.

Fairclough is Liverpool’s most renowned super-sup – although Origi is fast on his heels – scoring 55 goals in 154 career appearances for the Reds, 18 of which came from 62 appearances off the bench.

Fairclough was his most deadly in the last half hour of any match with 35 goals scored from the 60th minute on.

Olivier Giroud

Current AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud, was a super-sub for both Arsenal and Chelsea during his near 10-year stay in England.

The Frenchman signed for the Gunners from Montpellier in 2012 and scored 105 goals in all competitions over a five-and-a-half-year period, including 73 Premier League goals in just 119 starts for the north London side.

Having moved across the capital in January 2018, Giroud scored 17 goals in 75 games for Chelsea with most coming after being introduced from the bench.

Giroud left the Premier League for Italy this summer having scored 20 goals as a substitute – the second-highest tally in the division’s history behind only Defoe.

Jermaine Defoe

Jermaine Defoe was regarded as being a great super-sub for both clubs and country throughout his career. The former England international spent a lot of his career as a back-up striker at Tottenham and before that at West Ham United, for whom he scored 10 goals in his debut season whilst making 21 substitute appearances. Only a handful of players have scored more goals in total than the former West Ham and Tottenham forward, who has hit 162 Premier League goals over a career taking in spells at five top-flight clubs. Defoe scored 24 goals in 149 appearances off the bench. His best sub appearance, though, may have been for England against the Netherlands in 2009 when he came off the bench to strike twice and rescue a draw for the Three Lions.