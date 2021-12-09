Water company cuts its bills

AMJASA, Javea’s municipal water company recently inaugurated its largest solar energy plant to date.

This will generate enough electricity to power the Adsubia-Cabanes pumping station that supplies 7,000 homes with water in Javea’s southern districts, announced mayor Jose Chulvi, who is also Amjasa’s president.

Amjasa installations now have five solar power plants and thanks to the company’s efficient energy policies, it has managed to reduce its electricity bills by a third over the past 10 years.

In 2011, Amjasa paid out €900,000 compared with €320,000 for 2020 which, as Chulvi emphasised, was an achievement that was especially significant at a time when the price of electricity has soared.