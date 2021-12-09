Volcanic eruption on La Palma drops in intensity.

On Thursday, December 9, the volcanic activity on La Palma dropped in intensity but five earthquakes were still felt according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Lava has been flowing and ash has been falling since September 19.

According to Miguel Ángel Morcuende the technical director for the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), on Thursday the lava flowing from the volcano was following existing lava streams. He commented: “The energy is flowing inside the lava channels, through the central area and heading west.”

Many people have seen their lives severely affected by the volcano’s eruptions as they have been evacuated from their homes and had land and houses destroyed. La Palma residents can expect to receive some 130 million euros in aid from the Spanish government. On Wednesday Félix Bolaños commented that thousands of claims are expected to be processed each week by the Spanish government.

The government hopes that all the claims will have been handled before the year is out. Bolaños commented: “Our mission with the island of La Palma will end on the day that we rebuild it and that life projects that were cut short by the volcano get back on track.”

On Tuesday, 60 buildings were destroyed in the Las Hoyas area in the space of only 36 hours.

