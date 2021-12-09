UNED Malaga to hold cultural events for the general public

The National University of Distance Learning (UNED) in Malaga has launched a programme of events designed for the general public around different topics that are not just limited to education. UNED Malaga has named the series of events UNED Fridays and the director of the centre, Luis Grau, says the main objective is “to bring culture closer to the general public.”

The first event held had many online participants and all future talks will be broadcast online for anyone who wishes to take part. The first Christmas concert that the university will hold will be moved from Friday for one time, away from Christmas Eve and on to Monday 20 December. “Based on the participation of the first event, we hope to have a large audience in an activity as special as a Christmas concert,” explains Grau.

Other topics covered by the programme will include theatre, music, poetry and other interesting ideas like renewable energy. Grau has confirmed that UNED Malaga will ask the general public want they want to see up on the stage. He describes the project as “giving back to society what it gives us in the form of culture.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.