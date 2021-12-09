Super Nintendo creator Masayuki Uemura passes away aged 78

Masayuki Uemura, the engineer who was the lead designer of the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, passed away on December 6, at the age of 78. His death was confirmed today, Thursday, December 9, by the Ritsumeikan Centre for Game Studies at Ritsumeikan University located in Kyoto, Japan

Uemura first joined Nintendo in 1971, having previously worked for Sharp Corporation. Joining up with Gunpei Yokoi and Genyo Takeda, they worked on solar cell technology for the Laser Clay Shooting System arcade game, which was released in 1973.

He subsequently became Nintendo’s R&D division manager, and it was under his leadership that the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System were born.

After his retirement in 2004, the computer and video game genius continued to work as a consultant for Nintendo. Even into his 70s, Masayuki Uemura combined this with his regular routine as a professor at Ritsumeikan University, as reported by actualidad.rt.es.

