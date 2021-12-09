Pedalling for points

FINESTRAT and Benidorm are participating in Ciclogreen, a pilot scheme promoting sustainable travel for residents and tourists.

Their respective town halls are collaborating with the initiative, together with water companies Hidraqua, its parent company the Agbar Group and Dinapsis.

Dinapsis is a digital operations centre that integrates water, environment and environmental health services for the territories where it is present. Ciclogreen was a prizewinner in the Dinapsis Open Challenge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Participants download the Ciclogreen app to record their sustainable journeys, for which they accumulate points for discounts and reductions in shops and businesses taking part in the scheme.

The app ties in with the start of the post-Christmas sales in January and continues until the end of February. Not only consumers benefit, as the scheme will also provide indispensable information for both town halls when planning their mobility strategies.

Both Benidorm’s Innovation councillor Aida Garcia Mayor and Donna Plummer, Finestrat’s Business and Tourism councillor, welcomed the Ciclogreen scheme.

Benidorm now has 110 kilometres of cycle lanes, said Innovation councillor Aida Garcia Mayor while Donna Plummer, Finestrat’s Commerce and Tourism councillor, commented that the initiative coincided with the new bike lane in the Bulevar Commercial.

“It’s an ideal time to launch the Ciclogreen app,” she said.