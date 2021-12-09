One of Europe’s most wanted found guilty of torture murder 18 years after the crime.

Undercover TV researcher Christopher Guest More murdered Brian Waters in 2003 in front of his family. More fled the UK days later and spent 16 years in hiding. He was finally caught out in 2019. He had been hiding in Malta and had been using a false name.

Mr Waters was shockingly tortured and murdered in front of his family. Another man was also tortured but somehow survived. The pair were tortured using staple guns, they were hit with a metal bar and were forced into barrels of fluid. They were also hung from the rafters.

The family of Mr Waters have been unable to move on. Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson commented: “They have remained very insular and haven’t been able to move on with their lives.

“They have remained very scared to this day because somebody’s been outstanding for the murder of their husband and father.”

Justice has finally been served and Detective Inspector Tomlinson explained: “Today, Christopher Guest More Jr has finally been found guilty of his part in the brutal murder of Brian Waters at Burnt House Farm on 19 June 2003.

“He fled the UK two days after the incident and stole another man’s identity in a bid to evade justice. We never gave up hope of finding him over the years and the guilty verdict marks a significant point in a long and painful road for all those involved.

“The level of violence used against the victims in this case was absolutely shocking.

“As police officers we are used to dealing with violent crime – but the barbaric nature of this attack is something that you never forget.

“When you look at what happened at the farm that day, and what those men did, it feels like something you only ever see in the movies.

“It doesn’t feel like something that could ever happen in real life – let alone in rural Cheshire.”

