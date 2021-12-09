No charge for charging

LA NUCIA’S six new charging stations for electric vehicles will bring the municipality’s total up to 26.

The regional government’s Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) provided a €27,492 subsidy towards the €34,365 cost, revealed La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano.

The charging stations, which are currently being installed at the Coloma administrative office in Calle Barbaados and the Centro Social Nou Espai in Calle Serra d’Aitana, are expected to be ready by Christmas.

So far this year, vehicles have recharged on 1,964 occasions at the existing 20 stations, Cano said.

Throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021 there has been no charge for recharging, the mayor added, to encourage La Nucia residents to switch to electric cars and motorcycles, the mayor added.