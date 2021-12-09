No charge for charging

Linda Hall
CHARGING STATIONS: Work in progress in La Nucia Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA’S six new charging stations for electric vehicles will bring the municipality’s total up to 26.

The regional government’s Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) provided a €27,492 subsidy towards the €34,365 cost, revealed La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano.

The charging stations, which are currently being installed at the Coloma administrative office in Calle Barbaados and the Centro Social Nou Espai in Calle Serra d’Aitana, are expected to be ready by Christmas.

So far this year, vehicles have recharged on 1,964 occasions at the existing 20 stations, Cano said.

Throughout 2019, 2020 and 2021 there has been no charge for recharging, the mayor added, to encourage La Nucia residents to switch to electric cars and motorcycles, the mayor added.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

