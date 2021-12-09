Guardia Civil launches operation against money laundering and drug trafficking in Malaga and Cadiz

The Guardia Civil has launched an operation against money laundering and drug trafficking today in Manilva (Malaga) and La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz).

The Guardia Civil has launched an operation in the municipalities of Manilva (Malaga) and La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz) today, December 9, with the objective of taking down a network of criminals who are laundering money obtained from drug trafficking.

The authorities have informed that checks are taking place in six buildings, two of which are in the area of El Zabal, La Línea, with the other four in Manilva.

So far, several people have been arrested and cash and documentation have been seized in an operation that has been taking place since the early hours of this morning, although exact numbers have not been reported.

The operation involves 150 police officers from Malaga and Alcegiras, with cooperation from the Coordination against Drug Trafficking Body (OCON-Sur), the Regional Centre for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (CRAIN) and the Rapid Action Group (GAR).

Sources have indicated that the criminals involved are laundering money generated by the organisation under the control of the “Titi” clan.

In September 2020, another operation carried out by the Guardia Civil against the same clan ended with the arrest of two of “Titi’s” sons, along with others who were allegedly members of the organisation.

The investigators estimate a total of around six million euros to have been obtained illicitly through drug trafficking. Past operations of a similar nature involving the same organisation resulted in the confiscation of more than two tonnes of hashish.

