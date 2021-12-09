Disco discord

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Disco discord
NOT WANTED: Residents in Denia’s Calle Marques de Campo complained about noise from a disco located in the street Photo credit: Joanbanjo

DENIA residents want the Generalitat to revoke the licence of a discotheque located in Calle Marques de Campo.

They are currently collecting signatures which will be attached to the document that the town hall submits to the regional government.

Those living near the disco complained of the “continual irritants” they must put up with, owing to the agglomeration of people and frequent fights during the early hours of the morning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They are now calling for the establishment to change its activities and reduce its opening hours.

According to the local Spanish media, the disco management intends to introduce measures that have now been agreed with Javier Scotto, Denia’s Public Safety councillor, and the Policia Local chief, Jose Martinez Espasa.

This includes assigning private security guards, who will be in direct contact with the police, to the section of Marques de Campo between Calle Carlos Senti and Candida Carbonell.


The disco management shared the residents’ worries, a spokesman said, and was working with the town hall and police for a solution to the situation, as they were also adversely affected by the situation.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here