Disco discord

DENIA residents want the Generalitat to revoke the licence of a discotheque located in Calle Marques de Campo.

They are currently collecting signatures which will be attached to the document that the town hall submits to the regional government.

Those living near the disco complained of the “continual irritants” they must put up with, owing to the agglomeration of people and frequent fights during the early hours of the morning.

They are now calling for the establishment to change its activities and reduce its opening hours.

According to the local Spanish media, the disco management intends to introduce measures that have now been agreed with Javier Scotto, Denia’s Public Safety councillor, and the Policia Local chief, Jose Martinez Espasa.

This includes assigning private security guards, who will be in direct contact with the police, to the section of Marques de Campo between Calle Carlos Senti and Candida Carbonell.

The disco management shared the residents’ worries, a spokesman said, and was working with the town hall and police for a solution to the situation, as they were also adversely affected by the situation.