Andalucia agrees to extend Covid passports to nightlife establishments



Andalucia saw its committee of experts meet at the Palacio de San Telmo in Sevilla today, Thursday, December 9. During this meeting, it was agreed to extend the requirement of the Covid certificate to access hospitality and nightlife establishments of the community.

This decision will be in force until January 15, and will be put into practice once it has been ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA). It is expected to be approved in the same way as has already happened with its application in hospitals and residences.

To access bars, restaurants and nightlife venues in Andalucia, it will be necessary to present the vaccination certificate, also known as a Covid passport. If you don’t have the passport then you can present a certificate of recovery from Covid, or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. An antigen test within 48 hours carried out by an authorised centre, is also acceptable.

The committee of experts also decided that the planned capacity at risk levels 1 and 2 could be relaxed. These risk levels are included in the Order of May 7, 2021 of the Ministry of Health and Families.

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families chaired the meeting, during which the team analysed the epidemiological situation in Andalucia, and the pressure on health care. “Andalucia continues to have a low-risk level, but the trend of the indicators makes it necessary to maintain preventive measures”, said Aguirre.

Adding that “together with the protection of the most vulnerable people, we must influence prevention in closed spaces that have a greater risk of exposure, and in crowds of people, especially in the coming Christmas season”.

A series of recommendations have also been made by the committee regarding the realisation of Christmas events. In the case of the King’s Parade, it is recommended to be carried out in large spaces, increasing the distance if necessary, to avoid the crowding of people.

It was also proposed to increase the frequency of public transport going to the areas with the highest concentration of people. The use of masks must be maintained in said public spaces, and during the course of these Christmas events.

For all public performances considered as being mass events, even if they are outdoors, the use of a mask is mandatory. As a help, the ‘Guide to good ventilation practices in hospitality and nightlife establishments’ has been published. It was prepared by the General Directorate of Public Health, and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

