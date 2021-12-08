WATCH: Two Guardia Civil rescue a dog from a frozen lake



Spain’s Guardia Civil officers perform acts of bravery day in and day out. This morning, Tuesday, December 7, saw two officers attached to the Jaca post, in the province of Huesca, carry out the heroic rescue of a dog from a frozen lake.

This act of bravery was carried out in the freezing temperatures of the autonomous community of Aragon, in north-eastern Spain. At around 11am, a caller informed the Guardia Civil barracks of a dog that had fallen into the reservoir. A patrol from Canfranc immediately responded and arrived at the location.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the two officers stripped off their uniforms and waded into the freezing cold water of the lake. The dog was still afloat but was clearly in danger of drowning due to hypothermia setting in. These two brave men, without the help of thermal wear, had to use a wooden stick to break around ten meters of ice to reach the stricken animal.

Eventually, they reached the dog and managed to help it back to the banks of the lake. This action once again goes to show the true merit of the security forces in Spain, as reported by larazon.es .

Recibido aviso, sobre las 11'00 de la mañana, en el puesto de Jaca de la @guardiacivil, de la caída de un perro en una zona de embalse, la patrulla de Canfranc se mete al agua para llevar a cabo el rescate pic.twitter.com/nf7FC2XnXw — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) December 7, 2021



