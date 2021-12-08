Navy SEAL dies after training accident.

A US Navy SEAL dies after being mortally wounded during a training accident in Virginia on Tuesday, December 7.

According to Naval Special Warfare Command, the SEAL was assigned to SEAL Team 8 out of Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, but officials have not released his name, pending next-of-kin notification.

Following the accident, the Navy SEAL was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital, where he died yesterday, according to the command.

“Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family and our Sailors who lost a teammate during this difficult time,” the command said in a statement.

“The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time.”

Fatal training incidents among the SEAL community are relatively uncommon, though there was a string of them between 2013 and 2016 when nine SEALs died in training accidents. During the same period, four SEALs were killed in combat or service-related incidents, according to USA Today.

In related news, yesterday (December 7) marked the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbour.

December 7, 1941, is a day forever etched in the memory of the United States of America. It was the date of a horrendous sneak attack by Japan on the US Naval Base of Pearl Harbour, on the island of Hawaii.

