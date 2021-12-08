Motril to wipe out municipal debt

Motril will receive 2022 with an expansive budget that will wipe out municipal debt.

Motril has presented the most ambitious accounts in the history of the municipality that foresee an expenditure of €56,077,461.95 in a powerful and courageous bet to promote important economic, social and urban development and leave municipal debt at zero.

Mayor Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro has publicly congratulated the Deputy Mayor for Economy and Finance Nicolas Navarro Diaz “for his tenacity, effort and exemplary work in leading the total consensus of all areas and executing a realistic and very ambitious document for Motril.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Garcia Chamorro has highlighted “the important social commitment that does not forget the neediest citizens. That justification has prompted the Government that I preside to keep them in mind since the pandemic broke out. Moreover, for us, it is not ‘social spending’ but the best investment that can be made, because people come first and always will.”

“We put the focus on the San Luis residence and continue on something for which we have fought, the tax cut in the city. That is our roadmap” said the mayor.

Navarro Diaz said that this “is one of the first large councils in all of Spain to settle its municipal debt and, in this next year, it will set the score to zero.”

This is “a historic achievement, the result of serious work and a firm commitment to the future of Motrileños” he continued.