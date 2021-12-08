Good news for residents in the Palma area is that getting vaccinated is now easier, with the Vacubus returning to the Fan Mallora Mall from the 7th of December. The bus, which will visit the mall on the 7th, 9th, 11th and 12th of December will allow those who wish to be vaccinated to receive a booster to do so without an appointment.

The bus is parked in the commercial area of the mall and is open from 10:00 to 21:15. A nurse and an auxiliary care nurse will be in attendance, as well as a GSAIB service assistant.

The Department of Health is trying to increase the number of people who are vaccinated on the Island by making it easier for residents to access the service. Around 1,500 vaccines have already been administered in the bus, which until recently was parked at the Palma Intermodal Station during the Dijous Bo week, the Fan Mallorca during Black Friday Week and the Mercadona in Son Caliu.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



More than 83% of the population on the island has been vaccinated, a number the Department pf Health wants to increase, as well as allowing foreigners on the Island to receive a jab as well.

Getting vaccinatedis now easier, so go along to the vacubus at the Fan Mallorca Mall and protect yourself and those around you.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.